Olivia’s cooks up Seared pork chops with sweet potato pancake

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.
For more information: oliviasgettysburg.com/
Seared Pork Chops drizzled with a maple balsamic reduction all nestled atop a sweet potato pancake – served along w baked apples, pears, & craisins…
Maple balsamic reduction
1/2 cup aged balsamic vinegar
1/2 cup maple syrup
Add both ingredients to the same sauce pan. Bring to a light boil on med-high heat. Stir constantly, let reduce approx 3-5 minutes
Sweet potato pancake
4 sweet potatoes boiled
1 sweet potato grated
3-4 scallions chopped
3 tbsp Romano cheese grated
1 tbsp freshly chopped garlic
2 tbsp Italian parsley chopped
2 large eggs beaten
1 tsp sea salt
1/2 tsp black pepper
4 oz sharp cheddar
Pinch nutmeg
1 cup olive oil
Soak the grated sweet potato in water for 5 minutes. After 5 minutes, squeeze out all the water. In a large bowl mix all ingredients (except olive oil).
Heat up the olive oil in a heavy bottom pan. Carefully place a heaping tbsp mix to the olive oil. Brown each side (approx 2 mins each side). Enjoy!
Cocktails
Hocus pocus punch
Deep Eddy’s peach vodka
Orange juice
Mango nectar
Lemon lime soda
Fill glass w ice, add vodka, orange juice, & mango nectar, shake. Top off w lemon lime soda.
Full moon cider
Apple cider
Pumpkin spice liqueur
Old camp peach pecan whiskey
Fresh apples
Toss all ingredients in crock pot. Turn on low. Serve when warm.