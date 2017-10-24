Olivia’s cooks up Seared pork chops with sweet potato pancake

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: oliviasgettysburg.com/

Seared Pork Chops drizzled with a maple balsamic reduction all nestled atop a sweet potato pancake – served along w baked apples, pears, & craisins…

Maple balsamic reduction

1/2 cup aged balsamic vinegar

1/2 cup maple syrup

Add both ingredients to the same sauce pan. Bring to a light boil on med-high heat. Stir constantly, let reduce approx 3-5 minutes

Sweet potato pancake

4 sweet potatoes boiled

1 sweet potato grated

3-4 scallions chopped

3 tbsp Romano cheese grated

1 tbsp freshly chopped garlic

2 tbsp Italian parsley chopped

2 large eggs beaten

1 tsp sea salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

4 oz sharp cheddar

Pinch nutmeg

1 cup olive oil

Soak the grated sweet potato in water for 5 minutes. After 5 minutes, squeeze out all the water. In a large bowl mix all ingredients (except olive oil).

Heat up the olive oil in a heavy bottom pan. Carefully place a heaping tbsp mix to the olive oil. Brown each side (approx 2 mins each side). Enjoy!

Cocktails

Hocus pocus punch

Deep Eddy’s peach vodka

Orange juice

Mango nectar

Lemon lime soda

Fill glass w ice, add vodka, orange juice, & mango nectar, shake. Top off w lemon lime soda.

Full moon cider

Apple cider

Pumpkin spice liqueur

Old camp peach pecan whiskey

Fresh apples

Toss all ingredients in crock pot. Turn on low. Serve when warm.