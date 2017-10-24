× Police investigating assault at Lebanon County Career & Technology center

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating an assault that occurred at the Lebanon County Career & Technology center.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:25 a.m. on October 23 in the 800 block of Metro Drive.

The victim in the assault was taken to Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital and treated for injuries before being released.

The suspect, a 17-year-old male student, was taken into custody by police before being turned over to Lancaster County Probation.

The interview and investigation is still underway into the case.