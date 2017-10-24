× Police urge public to check accounts after skimming device found on gas pump in Mechanicsburg

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are alerting the public to a skimming device that was found on a gas pump in Mechanicsburg.

On October 23 at approximately 3:00 p.m., police were contacted about a skimming device found on a gas pump located in the 100 block of N. Walnut Street.

The device was found inside the pump and it is unknown how long it was there.

Police are investigating the incident, but are asking individuals that solicited business for gasoline purchases to check their accounts.

Any fraudulent charges on the accounts that are located should be reported to their bank and their local police department. Anyone with information in regards to the device is asked to contact the police department at (717) 691-3300. Anonymous tips can be made on the police department website or by calling (717) 691-3309.