Shippensburg University senior receives $10,000 surprise on the Ellen show for work for LGBTQ community

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Shippensburg University student got a big surprise on the Ellen DeGeneres show that aired Monday.

Trent Bauer, a senior at Shippensburg, was at the show with friend and SU Women’s Assistant Basketball Coach, Stephanie Knauer.

However, unbeknownst to Bauer, Knauer had written a letter to the Ellen show to call attention to the work Bauer has done for the LGBTQ community at Shippensburg.

In the letter, Knauer wrote that Bauer “spent his entire college career fighting for gay rights, and was even nominated for homecoming king because of all the good he does.”

That includes serving as the LGBTQ coordinator, which is a position that was created by the university’s president after his suggestion.

Bauer said that he felt the LGBTQ community was underserved and lacked resources, and has asked the university to create a center to help address the issue.

DeGeneres has partnered with Cheerios to encourage “one million acts of good”, and used that to surprise Bauer with $10,000.

“We love what you’re do for the community and you’re struggling to pay for college, so we want to be able to help you continue all the good you’re doing. so we’re going to give you $10,000,” she said as the oversize check was presented.

The episode aired Monday.