Short-Term River Run Now Complete

HARRISBURG, PA. — Capital Region Water announced today that it has switched back to treating water from the DeHart Reservoir today (10/24). For most customers, it will take 2-3 days for drinking water in the distribution system to fully transition to water from DeHart Reservoir.

Capital Region Water began temporarily pumping and treating water from its backup water source, the Susquehanna River on October 10.

Capital Region Water will update its customers through a press release, email, and social media when it switches back to treating water from the DeHart Reservoir.

Customers can sign-up to receive emails from Capital Region Water at capitalregionwater.com/updates.

Customers with questions can contact Capital Region Water by phone at 888-510-0606 or by email at info@capitalregionwater.com.

SOURCE: Capital Region Water press release