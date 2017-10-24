Teen accused of killing 10-year-old, injuring 8-year-old with crossbow after ‘disagreement’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. - A 13-year-old boy is in custody after shooting and killing a 10-year-old boy. It happened Saturday evening near Wellston, Oklahoma in rural Lincoln County.

It is every little boy’s dream – a hidden tree house camouflaged inside a thicket of trees. It is where all the neighborhood children would go to play but, Saturday, it took a horrible turn.

Dispatch: “911. Can I help you?” Caller: “One of the neighbors… I guess an arrow went through one of the kids and stuck in the other one.”

Three boys were hanging out, and one of them had a crossbow. Ten-year-old Austin Almanza and his 8-year-old little brother, Ayden, were both shot when their 13-year-old friend shot the crossbow. The arrow went through Austin’s midsection and into the arm of Ayden.

"Traveled across his body and exited over here on the right side striking Ayden who was standing behind him,” said Lincoln County Sheriff Charles Dougherty.

Austin died at the scene. Their 13-year-old neighbor was arrested.

Dispatch: “I need everybody there to calm down. I need you guys to try and get the people that are injured to sit down and be still.” Caller: “I’ve got him calmed down. The other one is over in the bushes.” Dispatch: “We have everybody headed your way.” Caller: “Okay. Please hurry.”

Right now, detectives are trying to figure out exactly what happened and weeding through conflicting stories while they piece together what led up to the incident. In the meantime, the 13-year-old remains in custody.

"He has been taken into custody, and he is being held at a juvenile detention center outside of this county,” Dougherty said.

Ayden was released Sunday from OU Medical Center. Monday afternoon, the family is making funeral arrangements for Austin. A fund has been set up to help with the expenses.