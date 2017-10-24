Three-year-old princess celebrates Halloween with a stylish set of wheels

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. -- A young Michigan girl is smiling after her mom took a page out of a fairy-tale by turning her wheelchair into a princess carriage.

Roslyn Breen was born with an undiagnosed muscular condition that prevents her from walking or sitting up. However her mom Tiffany was determined to give her 3-year-old daughter a magical Halloween.

“Roz is forever my little princess. And she loves Disney so we knew Cinderella was something she’d really want,” Tiffany told WXMI.

Making the special day happen took some hard work and dedication to pull off. Tiffany used things she found in tubs she had packed away for Christmas.

“Grabbed tinsel and ribbon and got some lights that work on a battery,” her mom said.

Tiffany also used some home supplies, hula hoops and zip ties to help bring the wheelchair carriage together. Roslyn’s glowing costume gives reason for people to see why her daughter is so amazing.

“I wanted her to draw attention in a positive way. A lot of times we get stares for different reason," Tiffany said. “Roslyn, at this point is undiagnosed. We have exhausted science.”

Roslyn’s popularity grew with not one, but two trips to an annual ‘Zoo Goes Boo’ event. She was riding in style and can’t wait to venture out for Halloween.