× UGI warns customers of a potential phone scam

UGI Utilities is warning customers in its natural gas and electric service areas about a phone scam.

According to UGI, customers receive phone calls stating that they owe money for their energy bills, and that non-payment will result in having their service shut off later that day. The caller instructs customers to make an electronic payment immediately to avoid service termination, and attempts to obtain the customer’s UGI account number.

These phone calls are NOT generated by UGI or an agent of the company, nor is it the normal process UGI would use if a customer is not current on their account, the company says.

Most calls have been received by customers who are current on their accounts. UGI advises its customers to provide no information if they receive the call and to contact UGI at (800) 276-2722 if they have any questions.