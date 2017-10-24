Welcome back sunny skies

SUNNY WEATHER: After a rainy start on our Tuesday, we earned that sunny afternoon! We’ll even keep the skies partly sunny on Wednesday. Now, you will see a cloudy morning on Thursday, but the sun returns late in the afternoon. On Friday and Saturday, we’ll have sunny skies all day.

COLDER WEATHER: After a week in the 70s, we drop to a high of only 60 on Wednesday. Because the high is just 60, we spend most of the day in the 50s. Speaking of 50s, we get stuck there with a high of 58 on Thursday.

WARMER WEATHER: Highs climb to 66 on Friday as warmer air comes up from the south. It gets even warmer on Saturday. Enjoy a high of 70.

RAINY WEATHER: Head’s up: we’ve got a washout on Sunday. The wettest part of the day will be late afternoon and evening. If you have outdoor plans this weekend, I recommend doing them on Saturday. Sunday’s clouds and showers will knock us down to 66 for the highs. All the rain on Sunday comes with a cold front, so we drop into the 50s for highs on Monday and Halloween.

DRIER WEATHER: After a few leftover showers Monday morning and cloudy skies, the sunshine returns in the afternoon. Then, we’ll have partly sunny skies on Halloween. Expect temperatures in the low 50s for Trick-or-Treating Tuesday evening.

-Meteorologist Drew Anderson