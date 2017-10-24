Welcome back sunny skies

Posted 4:13 AM, October 24, 2017, by , Updated at 05:17AM, October 24, 2017

SUNNY WEATHER: After a rainy start on our Tuesday, we earned that sunny afternoon!  We’ll even keep the skies partly sunny on Wednesday.  Now, you will see a cloudy morning on Thursday, but the sun returns late in the afternoon.  On Friday and Saturday, we’ll have sunny skies all day.

COLDER WEATHER: After a week in the 70s, we drop to a high of only 60 on Wednesday.  Because the high is just 60, we spend most of the day in the 50s.  Speaking of 50s, we get stuck there with a high of 58 on Thursday.

Cooler weather is on the way.

WARMER WEATHER: Highs climb to 66 on Friday as warmer air comes up from the south.  It gets even warmer on Saturday.  Enjoy a high of 70.

We’ll get warmer than average weather this weekend. The average high is near 60.

RAINY WEATHER: Head’s up: we’ve got a washout on Sunday.  The wettest part of the day will be late afternoon and evening.  If you have outdoor plans this weekend, I recommend doing them on Saturday.  Sunday’s clouds and showers will knock us down to 66 for the highs.  All the rain on Sunday comes with a cold front, so we drop into the 50s for highs on Monday and Halloween.

Sunday is the wettest day of the week ahead.

DRIER WEATHER: After a few leftover showers Monday morning and cloudy skies, the sunshine returns in the afternoon.  Then, we’ll have partly sunny skies on Halloween.  Expect temperatures in the low 50s for Trick-or-Treating Tuesday evening.

We’ll have cool weather for Trick-or-Treating.

-Meteorologist Drew Anderson

 