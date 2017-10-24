Wine Just Off the Vine returns in November

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HERSHEY, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- Wine Just Off the Vine is next month in South Central Pennsylvania and northern Maryland. It is an opportunity for wine enthusiasts to explore the Mason-Dixon wine trail and 16 different wineries along the way.

Guests receive exclusive tastings and food samplings at participating wineries. It runs November 11-12th and November 18-19th.

Tickets are on sale. It includes a souvenir wine glass, light food, wine tastings at participating locations and a 10 percent discount on wine purchases. Standard admission is $20. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.MasonDixonWine.Trail.com.