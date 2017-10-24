× York County man will serve 20-40 years for murdering his girlfriend in 2016

YORK — A 49-year-old Windsor Township man will serve a 20- to 40-year prison term for murdering his girlfriend in 2016.

Michael Morant pleaded guilty Monday to strangling Rebekah Strausbaugh, 30, in their home sometime between June 24 and June 28, 2016.

According to a York Daily Record report, Morant told Common Pleas Judge Craig T. Trebilcock that he and Strausbaugh got into an argument that escalated through the night.

After Strausbaugh was reported missing by her sister-in-law, Morant initially told police he had strangled her in Maryland, just off Interstate 83.

But a York Regional police investigation revealed that the evidence did not support Morant’s story. A study of his cell phone records and other evidence led police to believe he killed Strausbaugh in their home.

Morant was brought from Maryland to York County to stand trial.

At his sentencing, Morant reportedly asked Strausbaugh’s family for forgiveness.

As part of the plea agreement, Morant will receive credit for the 483 days he’s already served prison in Maryland and Pennsylvania.