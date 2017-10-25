2 young men shot dead on Grambling State University campus

Authorities are trying to find the person who fatally shot two young men at Grambling State University early Wednesday morning.

One victim was identified as Earl Andrews, 23, a Grambling State University senior from Farmerville, Louisiana, university spokesman Will Sutton said.

The other victim was identified as Monquiarius Caldwell, another 23-year-old from Farmerville. Caldwell was not a student at the university, Sutton said.

They were discovered in a courtyard between two dorm buildings, said Stephen Williams, a spokesman for the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The gunman fled the scene.

Based on preliminary information gathered at the scene, the shooting followed an altercation that started inside one of the adjacent dormitories, Williams said.

Sutton said authorities were alerted to the shooting by a female student who called the Grambling State University police chief on his cell phone.

“This is a horrible tragedy … our prayers are with the victims and their families,” Sutton told CNN affiliate KTBS.

“There’s no place for violence on the Grambling State University campus. We always encourage our students to be safe, to be aware, to watch who they hang out with, and to watch who’s around at all times. And this is a most unfortunate situation.”

Grambling State, in northern Louisiana, has an enrollment of about 5,200 students. The university’s homecoming activities started Sunday, and events are scheduled through Saturday, Sutton said.

After the shooting, the university tweeted that the campus offices are open Wednesday and that “students are expected to attend class as scheduled.”