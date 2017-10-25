× 77-year-old Megan’s Law offender arrested on child pornography charges in Hanover

HANOVER — West Manheim Township police have arrested a registered Megan’s Law offender for possession of child pornography, according to a criminal complaint.

Claude Rainal Salois, 77, of Misty Court, is charged with possession of child pornography, disseminating photos/film of child sex acts, and criminal use of a communication facility, police say. He was charged Tuesday after an investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force determined that Salois had made a child pornography file available for download on the BitTorrent network.

The video file depicted prepubescent children and an adult male engaging in sex acts, police say.

On Tuesday, police served a search warrant at Salois’ home, the criminal complaint says. In an upstairs office, they discovered several photos of nude female children taped to the wall. Other photos were discovered in Salois’ basement, police say.

In addition, police discovered several files of child pornography on Salois’ computer, according to the criminal complaint.

Salois reportedly told police that he shares and views child pornography “to pass the time,” that “it doesn’t hurt anybody,” and that “(he didn’t) see what the problem is.”

Salois was arrested for and pleaded guilty to similar offenses in 2009 and 2012, and is a registered Megan’s Law offender, according to the criminal complaint.