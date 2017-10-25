× A cool day with a mix of clouds and sunshine Thursday

CHILL IS BRIEF

Temperatures cool quickly this evening from the 60s to the the upper 40s. Skies stay mostly cloudy through the period into the late morning Thursday. Lows drop to the lower 40s. Skies brighten up as clouds decrease through the day. It’s a chilly day with highs stuck in the 50s. While it’s a cold morning in the 30s, Friday is milder with readings back in the lower and middle 60s. Plenty of sunshine too. The next system is pretty potent and brings changes over the weekend.

SUNSHINE TO RAIN

It is a mild Saturday with highs in the upper 60s. The breeze picks up too. Clouds increase through the day with showers arriving as early as the late evening. Rain picks up overnight, heavy at times, and continues through the second half of the weekend. The wet weather keeps temperatures from warming, in fact, they fall through the day into the 40s and 50s. The high will likely take place after midnight around 60 degrees.



NEXT WEEK

Clouds hang tough for Monday. Mornings are chilly in the 30s and afternoon readings struggle to even reach the lower 50s. More sunshine Tuesday helps temperatures climb to the upper 50s. Wednesday, clouds increase and a few showers are possible. Temperatures remain in the 50s.

