Box truck crashes into house in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A box truck crashed into a house this afternoon in Cumberland County.

The crash occurred in the 1000 block of Valley Road in East Pennsboro Township.

Officials say the driver was airlifted to Penn State Hershey Medical Center.

There was one occupant inside the house at the time of the crash, officials add. The person appeared uninjured.

Editor’s note: The type of vehicle involved in the incident has been changed from a “tractor-trailer” to a “box truck.”