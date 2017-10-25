× Brother of Las Vegas shooter arrested on child pornography charges, according to TMZ

NORTH HOLLYWOOD — The brother of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock has been arrested on charges of child pornography, according to a report on TMZ.

Bruce Paddock was taken into custody at an assisted living home in North Hollywood, TMZ reports.

TMZ said Bruce Paddock was under investigation before his brother became infamous for the Las Vegas shooting earlier this month.

Police told TMZ they had been trying to locate Bruce Paddock for some time without success, but after Stephen Paddock’s shooting spree made headlines, a tip came in that Bruce Paddock was living at the facility.

Child porn images were found on Bruce Paddock’s computer, police told TMZ.