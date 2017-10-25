California man accused of threatening to shoot female from a previous relationship

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A California man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly threatening to shoot a female from a previous relationship.

According to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police, 30-year-old Christopher Wilson made the threats while hiding in the bushes outside of the Warwick Township residence where the victim was located.

Wilson was taken into custody at a residence in Manheim Township later that same night — he left the previous home before officers arrived.

He is charged with one count of terroristic threats and was transported to Lancaster County Prison.