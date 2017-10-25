× Crash involving 2 Northern York school buses sends 29 people to hospital with minor injuries

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Cumberland County — A crash involving buses carrying students from the Northern York School District sent at least 25 people to the hospital, according to Cumberland County 911.

The county’s public information officer, Rachel Bryson, told FOX43 that the injuries are all believed to be minor.

Emergency responders are still on the scene of the crash, which occurred at 12:20 p.m. at Route 114 and Bent Creek Boulevard.

The buses were carrying students on a field trip, according to the school district.

The Northern York School District released the following statement Wednesday afternoon:

Today at approximately 12:20 p.m., while transporting Northern York County School District Middle School students on a field trip to Cumberland Perry Vo-Tech, two buses were involved in an accident. The buses are owned and operated by Rohrer Bus Company with whom the District contracts transportation services.

There were 96 students on the buses involved, and all parents of those students have been notified. Twenty-five students were transported to area hospitals for evaluation, out of precaution. No critical injuries were reported.

Students involved in the accident, but not injured, returned to Northern Middle School this afternoon and were dismissed at their normal time.