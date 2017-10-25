Dauphin County officials unveil HBGHQ2, Amazon recruitment video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUSQUEHANNA TWP., DAUPHIN COUNTY -- Efforts underway to bring Amazon Headquarters to Central Pennsylvania.

Dauphin County officials say it would bring 50,000 jobs to the area over a ten year period.

They shared parts of their proposal in hopes you'll share it too. It's called HBG/HQ2.

"This site is an excellent site for adaptive reuse, the state hospital grounds," said George Connor with Dauphin County Economic Development.

"There's nothing that's offered in other locations, you can't find in our backyard. We often take it for granted," said George P. Hartwick, III, a Dauphin County Commissioner.

Headquartering is like dating – certain requirements Amazon needs met, like being close to an international airport, being in a metropolitan area with 1 million people or more, and being surrounded by a strong university system. Official say the state hospital site is on track to offer that.

"There will not be 50,000 employees on day one. They're going to start with 5,000. We can accommodate that. I met with PennDOT - there's over $2 billion in infrastructure improvement that are being done now to our highways and systems in Pennsylvania and locally," added Connor.

"Plus, if you add the Penn State factor, and what's going on up there with almost 50,000 students, and a great engineering program, and Amazon's going to hire a ton of software engineers, we think that will be a major draw as well as the other colleges and universities we have here in South Central Pennsylvania," said David Black, President and CEO of Harrisburg Regional Chamber and CREDC.

There may be difficulty attracting amazon, though.

"We need to get on their radar screen. There's 238 applications sitting in an office someplace in Seattle, and we want to get noticed," he added.

Officials say they're optimistic.

"I don't think people who own swamp land in Kissimmee, Florida ever thought there'd be Disney Land there. Without a vision and without a level of participation, and the belief it could actually happen, it won't happen," said Hartwick.

Fox 43 asked Black about plans for the hospital, and he said there are plans to develop the hospital site, whether Amazon opts in or not. Officials say they'll hear from Amazon in 2018.

If you want to see or share the video proposal, click here.