× Delaware man pleads guilty to tying up two jewelry store employees during 2016 robbery

LANCASTER — A 30-year-old Delaware man admitted in Lancaster County Court Wednesday that he tied up two employees while robbing a jewelry store in East Lampeter Township in 2016, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Joshua R. Tyner pleaded guilty to nine charges, including felony counts of robbery, kidnapping on conspiracy.

Tyner will be sentenced after a background check is completed in a few months.

The incident happened on August 17, 2016, according to First Assistant District Attorney Christoper P. Larsen.

That morning, Tyner, disguised in a mask, wig, sunglasses and carrying a cane, entered the Zales Outlet Store at Tanger Outlet Center. He displayed a handgun and ordered two employees to a rear room of the store.

Tyner threatened to shoot the employees while obtaining from them keys to display cases. Tyner bound the employees’ wrists and ankles with duct tape. He took several pieces of jewelry from cases, placing the items in a bag he brought into the store.

Police determined Tyner fled in a rented vehicle, which was later found at a mechanic’s garage in Christiana. A garage employee said a man, matching Tyner’s description, had stopped there asking for an oil change and the address of the garage.

Police determined Tyner fled the garage on foot and was picked up in a vehicle.

In the abandoned rental car, police found the stolen jewelry and other items tied to the robbery.

Police also used cellphone analysis and surveillance footage to connect Tyner to the robbery.

In all, Tyner pleaded guilty to: robbery (two counts), kidnapping (two counts), terroristic threats (two counts), simple assault (two counts) and conspiracy to robbery.