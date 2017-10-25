Disturbing video shows girls attack woman holding six-month-old baby

**Warning: The language in the full video at the bottom of this page is graphic and may be offensive**

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. — A juvenile has been arrested after allegedly fighting an Oklahoma woman who was holding a six-month-old baby.

On Oct. 18th, a woman who was holding a six-month-old baby was assaulted by two girls in Broken Bow, Oklahoma, KSLA reports.

In a video post, Jeremy McCoy says his daughter was assaulted by the girls. His post has been viewed more than seven million times. Video of the incident was also posted to YouTube.

The victim, Janie McCoy, told KLSA over the phone that she’d been invited to a friend’s home and was swinging with her son at the time. She said three girls then ran toward her and started yelling.

“They said that I said something about somebody wanting to fight somebody that I had no idea what they was talking about,” she said.

She can be seen in the video being struck in the face and knocked to the ground while holding her baby. They then allegedly followed her back to her friend’s apartment, hitting her in the back.

Janie said she took her baby to the doctor to make sure he was OK. The baby wasn’t injured.

One teenage girl was arrested Tuesday and appeared in front of a judge. No other arrests have yet been made.

An online petition was started Monday on Change.org calling for arrests in the case. It’s gotten over 6,500 signatures so far.