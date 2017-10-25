Feeling more like fall through midweek

COOLER MIDWEEK: Cooler air slides into the region for the middle of the week. Wednesday brings a cooler start, with readings in the 40s to lower 50s. There’s a mix of clouds and some sun, with perhaps even an isolated sprinkle. Otherwise, it’s clouds and sun mixed through the rest of the day, especially during mid-afternoon. Temperatures won’t move much. Readings make it into the upper 50s to lower 60s. The overnight period is even chillier, with temperatures falling fast. Expect readings in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Thursday is even cooler! There’s partly sunny skies. Afternoon high temperatures are only in the 50s. Friday brings plenty of sun, but the flow shifts warmer. Temperatures nudge into the lower 60s after a frosty start.

50/50 WEEKEND AHEAD: The weekend looks 50/50 at this point in the game. Saturday starts the weekend on a warm note. There’s plenty of sun to start, but clouds increase during the afternoon ahead of the next system. Temperatures are in the middle 60s to near 70 degrees. It’s a windy and rainy Sunday as a potent system passes through. Rain is plentiful, with heavier pockets expected at times. Temperatures are only near 60 degrees.

COOL START NEXT WEEK: Another cool fall burst settles in for next week. Monday brings mostly cloudy skies, with temperatures in lower to middle 50s. Halloween (Tuesday) shouldn’t bring any tricks, just plenty of treats. Skies are partly cloudy through the day and into the evening hours. Afternoon high temperatures reach the middle to upper 50s. They fall into the 40s to lower 50s just after sunset.

Have a great Wednesday!