Fisher-Price recalls infant motion seats due to potential fire hazard

Fisher-Price is recalling 63,000 infant motion seats because they are a potential fire hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall includes Fisher-Price Soothing Motions Seats with model numbers CMR35, CMR36, CMR37, and DYH22 and Smart Connect Soothing Motions Seats with model number CMR39.

The seats bounces, sways or bounces and sways together. The seat also vibrates, plays 10 sounds and nature sounds, and has an overhead mobile.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says Fisher-Price has received 36 reports of the product overheating, including one report of a fire contained within the motor housing.

No injures have been reported.

The seats are sold have been sold at BuybuyBaby, Target, Toys R Us, Walmart and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and other websites from November 2015 through October 2017, the U.S. Consumer Product Commission states.