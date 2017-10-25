× Four accused drug dealers charged with providing fentanyl and heroin in fatal overdose cases

LANCASTER — Four accused drug dealers are facing felony charges over drug sales that led to three fatal overdoses in Lancaster County, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Three of the four suspects waived their preliminary hearings, while the fourth had a preliminary hearing with testimony last Friday, the DA’s office says.

All four were ordered to face felony counts of drug delivery resulting in death in Lancaster County Court, according to Assistant District Attorney Barry Goldman, who is prosecuting the cases.

The accused are:

Kevin March, 46, and Jessica Faus, 31 — charged with providing multiple bags of heroin to a Warwick man on April 8. The man died of an overdose the next day.

Tyler S. Bobola, 21 — charged with providing heroin (which was actually pure fentanyl) to a 22-year-old Elizabethtown man who died on August 31.

Amy L. Blackburn, 40 — charged with providing fentanyl-laced heroin to a 30-year-old Ephrata man who died on August 15.