Four-vehicle crash on Route 30 causing delays in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A four-vehicle crash on Route 30 is causing delays this morning.

The crash closed Route 30 Eastbound lanes for some time this morning, but they recently just reopened.

Two people were taken to the hospital due to the crash, but there is no word on their injuries or conditions.

The crash is creating delays not only on Route 30 but on Interstate 83 Southbound.