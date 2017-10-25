× Hearing to be held on illegal voting, registrations by foreign nationals in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Today, a hearing will be held to receive testimony and discuss the latest evidence of illegal voting and voter registrations by foreign nationals at the State Capitol.

House State Government Committee, Chairman Daryl Metcalfe (R-Butler) will convene the hearing that will feature a number of presentations by different officials.

It will be held at 9 a.m. in Room 60 of the East Wing of the State Capitol Complex.