HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- On Wednesday, the House State Government Committee is holding a public hearing over illegal voting and voter registration by non-citizens on PA voter rolls.

The purpose of the hearing is to receive testimony and to discuss the latest evidence of illegal voting and voter registration in the state.

A number of officials are expected to testify. The public hearing begins at 9 a.m. in the east wing of the State Capitol complex.