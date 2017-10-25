× Man faces charges after fighting with police, being found in possession of marijuana

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after fighting with police after being reported for sitting in a suspicious car near a business.

Brandon Vonsiebenhoven, 26, is facing criminal mischief, aggravated assault, and simple assault among other related charges for the incident.

On October 23 at approximately 4:10 p.m., police responded to the 200 block of S. Sumner St. in York for a report of two men asleep in a white Cadillac.

Upon arrival, police may contact with the men, including Vonsiebenhover.

As they approached the area, police discovered the scent of marijuana.

Police removed the passenger of the vehicle, while Vonsiebenhover refused to leave the vehicle.

He start it and put the vehicle in reverse while questioning police as to why he was being detained.

Eventually, Vonsiebenhover shut off the vehicle and stepped outside.

At that point, he told an officer “f*** you” and punched him in the face.

Officers attempted to gain compliance from Vonsiebenhover and even used a Tazer on him. However, Vonsiebenhover pulled the Tazer probes out of his chest and knocked the Tazer out of the officer’s hand.

Eventually, police were able to gain control of Vonsiebenhover and bring him into custody.

Police then found a glass pipe containing marijuana residue and a plastic blue grinder with marijuana inside along with a silver Bear River CO2 Pistol and a Cold Defender CO2 pellet gun.

Now, Vonsiebenhover faces charges.