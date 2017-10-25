× Maryland school bus driver arrested for DUI

MARYLAND– State Police have arrested a school bus driver for driving under the influence.

Dale Clark, 54, of Chester, Maryland was charged with DUI and other related charges on October 24.

At 2:00 p.m., police received 911 call from two motorists reporting erratic driving by Clark, who was driving a Queen Anne’s County Public school bus eastbound on Route 50 near Kent Narrows.

Troopers immediately dispatched to the area, where they observed numerous traffic violations and pulled Clark over on Route 301.

Clark failed the field sobriety test and was arrested without incident. Now, he faces charges.

The Queen Anne’s County School Board was contacted, and sent a replacement driver to pick up the bus from the scene.