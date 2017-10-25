× Mechanicsburg assistant volleyball coach accused of having sexual relationship with student

MECHANICSBURG — A part-time assistant coach in the Mechanicsburg School District is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student, according to Mechanicsburg police.

Frank Hoy, 21, was arrested Tuesday on charges of institutional sexual assault and corruption of minors, police say.

Police began an investigation on Sept. 23, when they received notification from Mechanicsburg High School about a possible sexual relationship between a coach and student. The subsequent investigation confirmed that Hoy had sexual encounters with the student, who was 17.

Hoy’s LinkedIn profile lists him as an assistant girls volleyball at Mechanicsburg. The police investigation revealed Hoy has worked as a coach with several other teams, and at various clinics and camps throughout Central Pennsylvania, police say.

Hoy was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Mark Martin and released on $35,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 6.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Keith Anthony at 717-691-3300.