× NHS opens new school in Lancaster for children with autism

LANCASTER — NHS, one of the nation’s largest providers of education and human services, marked the opening of its newest school in Lancaster Wednesday with an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony.

The school is located in the Emerald Foundation Building at the former site of the Lancaster Jewish Community Center, 2120 Oregon Pike.

NHS has a unique curriculum that combines personalized care, advanced educational services, and emotional and social support. Its site in Lancaster, which opened in September, is the first in the county, and can accommodate up to 60 students.

“I’m excited to open this school in Lancaster because of the strong sense of community and array of resources available to us, like the Emerald Foundation and the Tommy Foundation, who both have been helpful during the opening of this site,” said Kelly O’Byrne, director of NHS School Lancaster. “The NHS School Lancaster will provide students with the tools necessary to feel empowered and to reach their full potential.”

The NHS School Lancaster provides support to individuals between the ages of 5 and 21, who have been diagnosed with autism and/or in need of emotional and behavioral health support. The school aims to provide individualized programming and services that assist in teaching independence, daily living skills, socialization, communication, and transitional skills for adulthood.

The school will include services such as speech and occupational therapy, Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), emotional and sensory support, and trauma informed care. The school will also work closely with families and the School District of Lancaster to identify students and to develop individualized education program (IEP) plans.