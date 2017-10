YORK COUNTY, Pa. — One person was transported to York Hospital Wednesday after a vehicle struck a utility pole.

The incident occurred in the 3300 block of Days Mills Road in North Codorus Township.

Southwestern Regional Police responded to the scene at 4:45 p.m.

Witnesses told police that the Chevrolet truck almost struck several vehicles head-on just before striking the utility pole on the opposite side of the road, the release adds.