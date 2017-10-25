PlanToys recalls baby gyms due to potential strangulation hazard
PlanToys has issued a recall of about 500 baby gyms due to a potential strangulation hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The recall involves baby gyms that are set on the floor for babies, who lay under the gym to play with the hanging mobiles. The wooden gyms are tan, with four legs and four differed colored balls in the middle connected by two ropes on the sides. There are two space-themed mobiles hanging from the top bar.
The recall was issued because babies could potentially strangle on the side rope crossbars.
The manufacturing date code TH 080116 through TH 082916 is printed on the top corner joint connecting ball.
The gyms were sold at toy and baby product stores nationwide and online at Diapers.com, Target.com and other websites from September 2016 through May 2017. Retail price was approximately $50.
No injuries were reported.
Consumers who bought this gym should immediately stop using it and contact PlanToys for a replacement. You can call PlanToys toll-free at 866-517-7526 Monday through Friday from from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. PT.