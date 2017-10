LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — East Lampeter Police are looking for a man who allegedly threatened to commit arson against another individual.

An active warrant for terroristic threats is out for George Anthony Oliveras.

According to police, the incident occurred on October 2.

Anyone with information on Oliveras’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ofc. Westerman of the East Lampeter Township Police Department at 717-291-4676 or submit a tip here.