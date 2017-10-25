Police seeking male suspect accused of indecent exposure in Spring Garden Township

YORK — Spring Garden Township police are seeking a male suspect who allegedly exposed himself to a woman Tuesday night on the 1500 block of Wayne Avenue.

The victim called police at about 9:36 p.m. after seeing the man exposing himself through her front bay window as she was watching television in her home.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall, with a medium build. He was wearing a brown hooded coat or sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Spring Garden Township police at (717) 843-0851 or police@sgtpd.org. You can also submit a tip through York County Crime Stoppers at (800) 722-0991.