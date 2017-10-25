× Poll: Are you in favor of the proposal to bring an Amazon headquarters to Harrisburg?

HARRISBURG, Pa.– Regional partners today released videos that were created to highlight what the Harrisburg region has to offer Amazon.

Last week, the Harrisburg Regional Chamber & CREDC and the Dauphin County Redevelopment Authority (DCRA) submitted a response to Amazon’s request for proposal (RFP) for their second headquarters site, known as HQ2. Our proposal is titled HBG|HQ2. The HBG|HQ2 response meets the criteria requested by Amazon.

“South Central Pennsylvania is a region on the move,” David Black, President and CEO of the Harrisburg Regional Chamber & CREDC said. “HBG|HQ2 is far more than the City of Harrisburg or even Dauphin County. We are a very mobile region, largely because it is easy to get around. When Governor Rendell was Pennsylvania Governor, a number of his staff commuted via Amtrak from Philadelphia on a daily basis. Remember, for mega cities like Philadelphia, New York, Los Angeles, Washington, 60 to 90 minute daily commutes are not unusual. This is where our population base comes from and what produces our workforce numbers.”