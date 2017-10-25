Poll: Are you in favor of the proposal to bring an Amazon headquarters to Harrisburg?
HARRISBURG, Pa.– Regional partners today released videos that were created to highlight what the Harrisburg region has to offer Amazon.
Last week, the Harrisburg Regional Chamber & CREDC and the Dauphin County Redevelopment Authority (DCRA) submitted a response to Amazon’s request for proposal (RFP) for their second headquarters site, known as HQ2. Our proposal is titled HBG|HQ2. The HBG|HQ2 response meets the criteria requested by Amazon.
“South Central Pennsylvania is a region on the move,” David Black, President and CEO of the Harrisburg Regional Chamber & CREDC said. “HBG|HQ2 is far more than the City of Harrisburg or even Dauphin County. We are a very mobile region, largely because it is easy to get around. When Governor Rendell was Pennsylvania Governor, a number of his staff commuted via Amtrak from Philadelphia on a daily basis. Remember, for mega cities like Philadelphia, New York, Los Angeles, Washington, 60 to 90 minute daily commutes are not unusual. This is where our population base comes from and what produces our workforce numbers.”
“We’re proud of the work we have done as a region, developing a creative and competitive proposal that highlights our pro-business climate, dynamic and diverse workforce, and unrivaled quality of life. We make a strong case for Central PA as the new headquarters of Amazon.”Penn State provided extensive information for the HBG|HQ2 response, and along with other regional colleges and universities, provides the talent pipeline to fill Amazon jobs of the future. HBG|HQ2 speaks to the Amazon Innovation Center that could be at either University Park or Penn State Harrisburg, which would address Amazon’s workforce needs and their development of new technologies to advance their business model.“We feel HBG|HQ2 reflects the region,” Black added. “It is a solid proposal; it’s creatively presented in both paper and micro-site formats. HBG|HQ2 gets the job done and puts our best foot forward. Win or lose, we can feel good about what we submitted. We demonstrated we can compete; we will get on other organization’s radar screen as a result of this submission. South Central Pennsylvania-Harrisburg can stand tall for trying.”
For more information, you can visit the Amazon HBG|HQ2 landing page here.
Our question is, are you in favor of the proposal to bring an Amazon headquarters to Harrisburg?