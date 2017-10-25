× Second gang leader that operated in York City sentenced to life in prison

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A second gang leader that has operated in York City for more than a decade was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday.

Marc Hernandez, a/k/a “Marky D,” was convicted by a jury in 2015 for racketeering and drug distribution conspiracies.

Hernandez was identified as a leader of the “Southside” street gang and a member of the Bloods, according to the United States Attorney’s Office release.

On October 3, Rolando Cruz, Jr., another leader of the gang, was sentenced to the same term.

When imposing sentence, United States District Court Judge Judge Yvette Kane noted that Hernandez “was a leader of an organization that destroyed a community.” Judge Kane also said that “even from jail, he [Hernandez] was a leader.”

The United States District Attorney’s Office says the gang operated in southern York, centered in the area of Maple and Duke Streets.

From 2012-2014, ATF, the York City Police Department and the York County District Attorney’s Office conducted an investigation of Southside following violence with a rival York gang that allegedly resulted in death or shootings of members of both gangs and innocent bystanders. A total of 21 individuals were indicted — eight of them, including James Abney, a senior Southside leader, pleaded guilty to the racketeering conspiracy charge, according to the release.

Overall, all 12 men on trial in 2014 were found guilty of possession of illegal drugs with the intent to distribute. Others faced related charges.