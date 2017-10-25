United Way hosts plane-pulling fund raiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA. - The United Way hosted a fund raiser in Dauphin County that was quite the test of strength! Piedmont Airlines employees competed in teams at Harrisburg International Airport to see which team could pull a 33,000 lb. Dash 8 airplane past a finish line the fastest. Those who participated paid $10, money that goes directly to the United Way.

"The employees really look forward to it, to the competition of pulling an airplane," said Dale Witmer, Maintenance Regional Manager of Piedmont Airlines. "The goal is to raise money and we have a friendly competition between our other sister bases of who can raise the most."

Organizers hope to raise $2,400 this year. This is the seventh year for the annual fund raiser.