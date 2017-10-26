A frosty Friday morning then sunshine and milder readings

MILD TEMPERATURES TO CHILLY RAIN

This evening, under clearing skies, temperatures fall fast from the middle 50s to the middle 40s. Overnight, they tank to the 30s. A FREEZE WARNING for Franklin County and a FROST ADVISORY goes into effect at midnight for the area. Frosty areas are possible Friday morning with a local hard freeze possible. Abundant sunshine boosts temperatures into the 60s by afternoon. Clouds begin streaming in, overnight into the morning Saturday, as the next system tracks east. They build through the day Saturday. A mild breeze pushes readings close to 70 degrees. A potent cold front brings showers as early as the evening hours, but the heaviest rain falls overnight into Sunday. It’s a wet, dreary second half of the weekend. If heading to the York Halloween parade, bring the umbrella and warm clothes, as temperatures don’t budge from the 50s. The breeze adds to the chill too.

NEXT WEEK

Stubborn clouds hang around for much of Monday. Highs only make it to the lower 50s. More sunshine helps readings climb to the upper 50s for Halloween, however, trick or treaters need to bundle up with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s after sunset. Wednesday is dry to start, but clouds thicken and there may be a few showers by evening with the next system racing in from the west. Temperatures stay in the 50s. Thursday, showers continue for the early part of the day before drier, chillier air, rides in on a northwest wind.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” all week long!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist