Dallastown teen taken to the hospital after shooting in York City

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– One Dallastown teen was taken to the hospital after a Wednesday afternoon shooting in York City.

The shooting occurred at 3 p.m. on October 25 in the 500 block of S. Duke Street.

A 15-year-old was taken to the hospital by ambulance, but their is no word on the severity of the injuries at this time.