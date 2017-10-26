× Dashcam footage captures Lancaster County man driving recklessly past school bus, police say

PEQUEA TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A Pequea Township man was charged with reckless driving, overtaking a school bus and overtaking a vehicle on the right after dashcam video provided by another driver showed him passing a school bus that was dropping off a child, according to Southern Lancaster County Regional Police.

The incident happened Tuesday at 3 p.m. on Marticville Road at Kay Drive, police say.

In video provided by another driver, Raymond G. Hylton, 50, from the 100 block of Marticville Road, is shown passing another car on the right, traveling off the roadway into the grass, and then passing a school bus that was stopped with its red lights activated while a student was getting off, police say.

Hylton’s gray Chevy sedan continued south on Marticville Road for about a half-mile before pulling into his driveway, according to the video footage.

After watching the footage, police located the vehicle and confirmed that Hylton was driving. He admitted to being the driver in the video and offered no excuse for his actions, police say.

The charges against Hylton resulted in $739 in fines, 12 points on his driving record and at a suspended driver’s license, police say.