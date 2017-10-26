Jury finds man guilty of sexually abusing young girl

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A 42-year-old man was found guilty by a jury Wednesday after allegedly sexually abusing a young girl.

Charges of indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors were filed against Dale Saunders in February 2016.

Saunders was accused of molesting the victim in December 2012 when she spent the night at his house. The victim, who reported the incident in 2015, told police that the Shade Gap man invited her into his bed, kissed the back of her head, rubbed her stomach, then lifted her nightgown and touched her private parts.

“This young girl had to come into the courtroom and testify in front of her abuser,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Jennifer W. Gettle said. “Such a circumstance would be difficult for any person who has been the victim of such a crime — let alone a young child.”

“Her testimony was extremely compelling and the Commonwealth credits her bravery to go thru this process so that other children may be protected.”

Sentencing is set for February 7, 2018.