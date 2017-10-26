× Lancaster General Health offers free help with ACA enrollment

LANCASTER — Lancaster General Health is offering free assistance to community members who are enrolling in the Health Insurance Marketplace, the organization announced Thursday.

Whether applying for health insurance for the rest of 2017 with a Special Enrollment Period, or preparing to apply for a 2018 plan starting November 1, 2017, community members can get help enrolling in Marketplace health insurance.

Members of the community have options when contacting LG Health for enrollment assistance:

In person: Patients can schedule an appointment with a trained Change Healthcare representative by calling them directly at 717-544-6700, or by contacting Customer Service at 717-544-4953 or Financial Assistance at 717-544-1957

Online: LG Health's website by visiting the Health Insurance Marketplace Assistance page

Pennsylvania residents in need of health insurance can enroll for a plan through the federal Marketplace from November 1, 2017 through December 15, 2017.

Individuals may apply online at healthcare.gov, by toll-free phone at 1-800-318-2596, or by mail with a paper application.