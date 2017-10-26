× Lancaster man convicted on six felony charges for cocaine sales in 2016

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man was convicted Tuesday of making three cocaine sales in 2016.

Rhamin Turner, 43, was found guilty of six felonies connected to the crimes.

Over the course of Turner’s two-day trial, Assistant District Attorney Amber Czerniakowski presented evidence about sales he made from April to June of last year in Lancaster City and Lancaster Township. Those sales were under the eye of police surveillance.

At the verdict, Turner’s bail was increased to $750,000 and was not posted.