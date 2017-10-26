Lancaster police seeking suspects accused of using stolen credit card for purchase at Turkey Hill

LANCASTER — Police are seeking two suspects accused of using a stolen credit card to make a transaction at a Turkey Hill convenience store on Manor Street on Thursday, October 12.

According to police, the suspects pictured above used a card that was stolen from an apartment on the 400 block of S. Lime Street at 8:15 p.m.

The burglary occurred between 3 and 7 p.m. that day, police say.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact Lancaster police Det. Toby Hickey at 717-735-3344 or hickeyt@lancasterpolice.com, or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913.