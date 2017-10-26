Man who shot State Trooper sentenced to 5 to 10 years in prison

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A man who shot a Pennsylvania State Trooper several times with an AK-47 rifle was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance and leaving the scene of an accident.

David Edward Ricker faces 5 to 10 years in state prison. He is not eligible for release before he serves at least 50 months of imprisonment and then only if he participates in rehabilitative programming, the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office release states.

In June 2014, Trooper Michael Trotta responded to report of a drunk man running over mailboxes in West Hanover Township. Upon arrival, Trotta and Ricker got into a fight — backup was then called.

According to State Police, when backup arrived, the two had their weapons drawn and exchanged fire.

Ricker then barricaded himself in his house for roughly two hours.

A grand jury later found Trooper Trotta justified in shooting Ricker.