On the cool side Thursday with breezy conditions

COOLER MIDWEEK: Conditions feel even chillier this morning, with an overall chilly fall day anticipated for Thursday. Skies are partly clear to start during the morning hours. Expect readings in the upper 30s to lower 40s. The rest of the day is partly sunny with a touch of a breeze. Afternoon high temperatures are only in the middle to upper 50s, making it a bit on the cool side for this time of year. The overnight period cools fast, leading to an even chillier night. Expect low temperatures in the middle to upper 30s. Some areas of frost are also possible. Friday brings plenty of sun, but the flow shifts warmer. Temperatures nudge into the lower 60s after the chilly start.

50/50 WEEKEND: The weekend looks 50/50 at this point in the game. Saturday starts the weekend on a warm note. There’s plenty of sun to start, but clouds increase during the afternoon ahead of the next system. Temperatures are in the middle 60s to near 70 degrees. It’s a windy and rainy Sunday as a potent system passes through. Rain is plentiful, with heavier pockets expected at times. Temperatures are only in the 50s to near 60 degrees.

COOL START NEXT WEEK: Another cool fall burst settles in for next week. Monday brings mostly cloudy skies, with temperatures in lower to middle 50s. Halloween (Tuesday) shouldn’t bring any tricks, just plenty of treats. Skies are partly cloudy through the day and into the evening hours. Afternoon high temperatures reach the middle to upper 50s. They fall into the 40s to lower 50s just after sunset. Wednesday is partly cloudy with similar afternoon high temperatures. A shower chance could sneak in on this day.

Have a great Thursday!