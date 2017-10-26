× Police searching for missing endangered person who was forcibly taken from home in Columbia

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a missing endangered person.

Jordan Fischer, 21, of Columbia, has been missing since early Thursday morning when he was forcibly taken from his home.

On October 26 at approximately 12:40 a.m., police were called to the 500 block of Concord Lane in Columbia for a reported burglary in progress.

Upon arrival, police were told that Dustin Wetten, 30, had kicked in the front door of the home, threatened a resident in the house that he had a gun, and went upstairs and kicked in another door before removing Fischer from the home.

At this time, the whereabouts of the pair are unknown.

Wetten is known to have ties to several towns in Lancaster, Dauphin and Cumberland Counties.

He is possibly driving a gold 2002 Saturn L200 with PA Registration JJA-1585.

Wetten is described as a white male with blonde hair, blue eyes, and stands about 5’11” tall and weighs about 200 lbs.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Fischer is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands 5’8″ tall and weighs about 150 lbs.

If anyone observes the vehicle or those involved they are asked to contact their local police department. If anything else is known they are asked to contact the Columbia Borough Police at 717-684-7735 or submit a tip below.