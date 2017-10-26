Royer’s talks “Boos and Bouquets for Books” on FOX43 Morning News

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Everyone is feeling spooky this Halloween, including Royer’s Flowers & Gifts.

They will be taking the Halloween season and tie it in to their “Boos and Bouquets for Books”, which helps combine Halloween flowers and gifts with Royer’s Annual book drive.

The “Bouquets for Books” drive runs from October 28 – November 11.

You can bring any new children’s book to any Royer’s store and receive a free bouquet.

These books will then be donated to public libraries in the area.

Erica Bixby from Royer’s offered more information on FOX43 Morning News.

For library wish lists, you can visit Royer’s site here.