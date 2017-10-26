× Student at Lancaster County school cited for disorderly conduct for lashing out in classroom

MANHEIM, Lancaster County — A 14-year-old female student was charged with disorderly conduct after lashing out in a classroom Wednesday at a Penn Township school, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

The incident happened at 9 a.m., police say.

Officers were summoned to the IU13 School on the first block of Fairland Road for a report of an out-of-control student. Police say the girl was throwing chairs, desks, and other items. The acts forced staff and students to leave the classroom.

The girl was charged with disorderly conduct and criminal mischief and released to the custody of her mother, police say.